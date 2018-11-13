The first release candidate of the upcoming FreeBSD 12.0 operating system update is available for testing this weekend.
Over the earlier betas there is mostly fixes presented by FreeBSD 12.0-RC1, including a few prominent items. FreeBSD adds support for a few new keywords to RC, fixes a NUMA domain problem, deprecates the ctm utility, and other work.
Arguably most user-facing with this week's FreeBSD 12.0-RC1 release is updating the amdsmn/amdtemp drivers for attaching to Ryzen 2 host bridges. Additionally, the amdtemp driver has been fixed for correctly reporting the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX core temperature. The 2990WX temperature reporting is the same fix Linux initially needed to for a 27 degree offset to report the correct temperature. It's just taken FreeBSD longer to add Ryzen 2 / Threadripper 2 temperature bits even though they had beat the Linux kernel crew with the initial Zen CPU temperature reporting last year.
Download links and more details on FreeBSD 12.0-RC1 can be found via this mailing list post. FreeBSD 12.0 is slated to be officially released around mid-December.
