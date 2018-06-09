The second release candidate of FreeBSD 11.2 is now available for testing.
FreeBSD 11.2 has been baking Spectre and Meltdown protection, various kernel improvements, and a wide variety of minor driver updates over 2017's FreeBSD 11.1 release. The bulk of the development work though has been heading into FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT for release next year or so.
This week's FreeBSD 11.2-RC2 release over last week's release candidate has fixes to the SCTP support, AMD64 hybrid ISOs, dhclient updates, and more.
FreeBSD 11.2-RC2 details can be found via this mailing list post.
FreeBSD 11.2 is currently expected for release by the end of June.
Add A Comment