FreeBSD 11.2-RC2 Ships This Weekend With Various Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 9 June 2018 at 09:27 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
The second release candidate of FreeBSD 11.2 is now available for testing.

FreeBSD 11.2 has been baking Spectre and Meltdown protection, various kernel improvements, and a wide variety of minor driver updates over 2017's FreeBSD 11.1 release. The bulk of the development work though has been heading into FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT for release next year or so.

This week's FreeBSD 11.2-RC2 release over last week's release candidate has fixes to the SCTP support, AMD64 hybrid ISOs, dhclient updates, and more.

FreeBSD 11.2-RC2 details can be found via this mailing list post.

FreeBSD 11.2 is currently expected for release by the end of June.
