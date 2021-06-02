Fosshost Enters Into Long-Term Partnership With Freenode
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 June 2021 at 07:12 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Along with various open-source projects leaving the Freenode IRC network following infighting/managerial changes at Freenode, Fosshost that provides web hosting services for many open-source projects also shifted from Freenode to Libera.Chat. But now this week, Fosshost announced they have entered into a long-term partnership with Freenode.

Last week this not-for-profit hosting provider announced they would be moving their IRC presence to Libera.Chat from Freenode. But the plot twist now is a new announcement made on Tuesday that they have entered into a long-term partnership with Freenode Limited and Andrew Lee.

They will be assisting Freenode and are said to be working on long-term plans around Freenode on the Fosshost network. Additionally, "In the near term, the two projects will partner to launch co/cross branded public and tenant-facing SaaS offerings, available BYOD or levering the combined network for DNS."

While Fosshost might not be a name directly known to many end-users, the non-profit hosting provider provides hosting services for many open-source projects including Xfce, Debian, GNOME, Armbian, Rocky Linux, Qubes OS, QEMU, SparkyLinux, OpenIndiana, KDE, and dozens of other projects. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed but will be interesting to see how this plays out.
