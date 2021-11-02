Firefox 94.0 Released With Linux Build Using EGL For Better Performance, Power Savings

Firefox 94.0 is now available and for a change it's quite exciting on the Linux front.
Firefox 94.0 introduces seasonal color schemes, support for using about:unloads to release system resources by manually unloading tabs without closing them, Site Isolation is now enabled for helping fend off side-channel attacks like Spectre, and a wide variety of bug fixes. The bug fixes in Firefox 94.0 also include some performance and security fixes.
Arguably most excited for Linux users with Firefox 94 is using EGL by default on the Linux desktop rather than GLX. Initially this GLX usage is enabled by default for systems with Mesa 21.x drivers while should be coming soon for those on the NVIDIA 495+ Linux driver stack too. Using EGL rather than GLX should result in WebGL performance improvements, power savings, and other feature advantages. Glad to finally have Firefox on Linux using EGL!
Downloads and more details on the rather eventful Firefox 94.0 release can be found at Mozilla.org.
