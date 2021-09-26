Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 26 September 2021 at 01:29 PM EDT. 7 Comments
Given last week's release of Chrome 94, here are some fresh browser benchmarks looking at Firefox 92 stable against Chrome 94 running on Ubuntu Linux.

Just as some quick weekend benchmarks and not running any cross-browser Linux benchmarks since earlier this summer, here are some fresh numbers.

The system this time around is the Intel Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" with Radeon VII graphics and using a development snapshot of Ubuntu 21.10 from the default GNOME Shell Wayland session.












Google Chrome largely outperforming Firefox still by significant margins on Linux in these particular benchmarks (always willing to add more browser benchmarks as well for any other web browser benchmarks that can be driven by Selenium well for automation) while the Mozilla browser does compete well for WebAssembly workloads and HTML5 canvas performance.
