Firefox 67.0 Released With Better Performance, Switches To Dav1d AV1 Decoder
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 21 May 2019 at 09:25 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Mozilla set sail Firefox 67.0 this morning as the newest version of this web browser and the update is heavy on the feature front.

Firefox 67.0 brings a number of performance improvements, the ability to block known cryptominers/fingerprinters, better keyboard accessibility, usability/security enhancements to Private Browsing, various ease-of-use improvements, switching to DAV1D as its AV1 video decoder, FIDO U2F API support, security fixes, and various JavaScript API additions.

On the performance front, Firefox 67 now delays component initialization until after start-up, paints sooner during page load and less often, suspends unused tabs, and other changes. Windows 10 users with NVIDIA graphics will also see WebRender gradually enabled.

More details on Firefox 67.0 over on Mozilla.org.
