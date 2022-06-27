Firefox 102 Available With Transform Streams, Geoclue On Linux

The Firefox 102.0 release is now available for download ahead of its stable release announcement tomorrow.Firefox 102.0 isn't the most exciting end-user update but does have some developer additions like Transform Streams support and support for Geoclue with Firefox Linux builds for geolocation. Some of the Firefox 102.0 highlights include:- Improved PDF reading in high contrast mode.- Support for Geoclue within Firefox on Linux for systems having this support for geolocation reporting.- Subtitles and captions for picture-in-picture mode working for more services like HBO Max, Dailymotion, Tubl, Disney+, and SonyLIV.- The CSS "update" media feature is now available by default for querying the ability for the output device to modify the appearance of content after it is rendered.- New API support includes transform streams and readable byte streams.

Ahead of the formal release announcement tomorrow, Firefox 102 can be downloaded from the Mozilla.org server