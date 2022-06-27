Firefox 102 Available With Transform Streams, Geoclue On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 27 June 2022 at 08:45 AM EDT. 9 Comments
MOZILLA --
The Firefox 102.0 release is now available for download ahead of its stable release announcement tomorrow.

Firefox 102.0 isn't the most exciting end-user update but does have some developer additions like Transform Streams support and support for Geoclue with Firefox Linux builds for geolocation. Some of the Firefox 102.0 highlights include:

- Improved PDF reading in high contrast mode.

- Support for Geoclue within Firefox on Linux for systems having this support for geolocation reporting.

- Subtitles and captions for picture-in-picture mode working for more services like HBO Max, Dailymotion, Tubl, Disney+, and SonyLIV.

- The CSS "update" media feature is now available by default for querying the ability for the output device to modify the appearance of content after it is rendered.

- New API support includes transform streams and readable byte streams.


Ahead of the formal release announcement tomorrow, Firefox 102 can be downloaded from the Mozilla.org server.
