Game Porter Feral Interactive Is Up To Around 72 Employees
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 11 January 2018 at 06:14 AM EST. 12 Comments
For those curious about the financial aspect of porting games to Linux and macOS, Feral Interactive has published their 2017 fiscal year results.

Well known Linux game porting company Feral Interactive that also brings games to macOS/iOS has filed their latest financial data this week with UK's Companies House for their fiscal year ending 31 March 2017.

The report notes that the company is up to an average of 72 employees during their 2017 fiscal year, which is an increase from 63 the year prior.

For 2017 this game porting company had 1,824,924£ in their profit and loss account which is down compared to 2,661,560£ for 2016. This is also lower than prior years in digging through some of their older financial results.

Feral Interactive continues to be controlled by just one shareholder, David Stephen.

Those curious about the financial workings of this leading Linux game porting studio can find all the public data on Companies House.

Those wanting to support Feral's Linux/Mac game porting work can buy the ported game titles via the Feral Store where they receive a bigger cut of the proceeds compared to the Steam Store.
