Fedora's AAC Support Finally Seeing Audio Quality Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 26 June 2019 at 07:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Fedora's version of the FDK-AAC library that they began shipping in 2017 to finally provide AAC audio support strips out what was patented encumbered functionality. But that gutting of the code did cause some problems like audio playback glitches that are now being addressed.

Fortunately, better AAC support is on the way to Fedora. There is this F30 update pending to provide an updated AAC implementation with quality enhancements.

Upstream for the FreeDesktop SDK is also this pending merge request to make use of the updated AAC code there as well. The freedesktop-sdk is the basic SDK used by Flatpak applications.

It's long overdue but great to see this finally getting squared away.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 31 Looking At No Longer Building i686 Linux Kernel Packages
Fedora Workstation 31 Is Looking Great With Many Original Features Being Worked On
Fedora's GRUB2 EFI Build To Offer Greater Security Options
Fedora 31 Will Finally Disable OpenSSH Root Password-Based Logins By Default
RPM 4.15 With Better Performance & New Features Will Make It Into Fedora 31
Fedora 31 Considers Compressing Their RPM Packages With Zstd Rather Than XZ
Popular News This Week
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan