Fedora's AAC Support Finally Seeing Audio Quality Improvements

Fedora's version of the FDK-AAC library that they began shipping in 2017 to finally provide AAC audio support strips out what was patented encumbered functionality. But that gutting of the code did cause some problems like audio playback glitches that are now being addressed.
Fortunately, better AAC support is on the way to Fedora. There is this F30 update pending to provide an updated AAC implementation with quality enhancements.
Upstream for the FreeDesktop SDK is also this pending merge request to make use of the updated AAC code there as well. The freedesktop-sdk is the basic SDK used by Flatpak applications.
It's long overdue but great to see this finally getting squared away.
Add A Comment