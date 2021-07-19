Fedora 35 Approved For Third-Party Repo Changes, More Optimal Encryption Default

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has unanimously approved a large number of new Fedora 35 features this week.
There are a number of additional features now approved for Fedora 35, which is due for release this October. Among the latest feature changes approved by FESCo include:
- An update mechanism for opting into third-party software repositories more easily and so the repositories are immediately enabled. No new repositories or other changes are there by default, just changing how such third party repositories are enabled if carried out by the user.
- Using the optimal LUKS encryption sector size for yielding better out-of-the-box performance.
- Enabling third-party repositories will now create a Flathub remote that is a filtered view of Flathub.
- Support for RPM macros to allow limiting build parallelism for build-time memory-bound packages. This is following work by openSUSE around memory constraints during build time for having RPM macros to allow limiting the parallelism of the jobs if the build servers otherwise face out-of-memory situations.
- Shipping the LLVM 13 compiler stack that is due for release in September.
- Using the latest GCC 11 point release and other latest versions of GNU toolchain components like Glibc as of Fedora 35 ship time.
- Switching over to shipping Firewalld 1.0 for that next major release of this leading Linux firewall manage solution.
- Packaging of upstream Golang 1.17, Boost 1.76, IBus 1.5.25, and other updated software.
More details on these individual changes and the FESCo approvals via this mailing list post.
A running list of approved Fedora 35 changes so far can be found via the Fedora Wiki. The Fedora 35 schedule calls for the 100% code completion deadline at the end of August, the Fedora 35 Beta in mid-September, and to ideally release Fedora 35 before the end of October.
