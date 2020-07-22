Fedora 33 is already set to be one of their largest releases ever and it's only getting bigger.
Adding to the recent change proposals like DXVK by default for Wine and Stratis 2.1 is another proposal, this time for packaging up Ruby on Rails 6.0.
Ruby on Rails 6.0 was recently released with parallel testing support, Action Text and Action Mailbox, Webpacker by default, and other changes as outlined in the release notes. There are also a whole lot of fixes with Ruby on Rails 6.0.
The plan laid out by Fedora and Red Hat developers is to have the Ruby on Rails 6.0 web framework all packaged up for Fedora 33. As of Fedora 32, it's shipping Ruby on Rails 5.2.
The change proposal can be found on the Fedora Wiki. The proposal still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee but it's a fairly safe bet with Fedora tending to always be quite punctual in shipping the latest upstream open-source package releases.
3 Comments