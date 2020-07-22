Ruby on Rails 6.0 Slated For Fedora 33
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 22 July 2020 at 06:41 AM EDT. 3 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora 33 is already set to be one of their largest releases ever and it's only getting bigger.

Adding to the recent change proposals like DXVK by default for Wine and Stratis 2.1 is another proposal, this time for packaging up Ruby on Rails 6.0.

Ruby on Rails 6.0 was recently released with parallel testing support, Action Text and Action Mailbox, Webpacker by default, and other changes as outlined in the release notes. There are also a whole lot of fixes with Ruby on Rails 6.0.

The plan laid out by Fedora and Red Hat developers is to have the Ruby on Rails 6.0 web framework all packaged up for Fedora 33. As of Fedora 32, it's shipping Ruby on Rails 5.2.

The change proposal can be found on the Fedora Wiki. The proposal still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee but it's a fairly safe bet with Fedora tending to always be quite punctual in shipping the latest upstream open-source package releases.
3 Comments
Related News
Fedora Looks To Make DXVK Their Default Back-End For Direct3D 9/10/11 On Wine
Fedora Developers Brainstorming Options For Better Memory Testing
Stratis 2.1 Proposed For Fedora 33 To Bring Per-Pool Encryption
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
systemd-oomd Looks Like It Will Come Together For systemd 247
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever