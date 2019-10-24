Fedora 31 Will Be Released Next Week Tuesday

While Fedora 31 didn't make its original release target of this week due to being delayed by installer issues and DNF bugs, those blocker bugs have now been addressed and this next installment of Red Hat's Fedora Linux is coming out next week!
Fedora 31 is bringing with it many exciting features and improvements with GNOME 3.34 powering Fedora Workstation, continued Wayland improvements, Red Hat continues working on PipeWire, Fedora Silverblue continues getting more fit, and many other features and a plethora of bleeding-edge packages.
At today's meeting, it was decided the blocker bugs have been sufficiently addressed and they've given it a "Go" for releasing Fedora 31 officially on Tuesday, 29 October.
This 29 October release date meets the F31 cycle's planned fall-back date after missing this week, which isn't bad at all considering Fedora's past history with being notoriously bad over releasing on schedule.
