Faster Audio Decoding/Encoding Coming To Ogg & FLAC
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 May 2018 at 08:47 AM EDT. 7 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
FLAC and Ogg now have faster audio encoding and decoding capabilities thanks to recent code improvements.

Robert Kausch of the fre:ac audio converter project wrote in to inform us about recent changes he made to FLAC and Ogg for yielding faster performance. Kausch updated the CRC checks within FLAC and Ogg to a faster algorithm and those patches have now been accepted upstream.

The Ogg and FLAC updates were merged this week for using the optimized CRC algorithm. The end result is FLAC seeing about 5% faster encoding and decoding, Ogg FLAC seeing 10% faster encoding and 15% faster decoding, Opus about 1% faster decoding, and Vorbis around 2% faster decoding.

Robert also has a patch for Monkey Audio that will speed up encoding by about 4% and will come with Monkey's 4.34 release while the decode acceleration code is still being tackled.
