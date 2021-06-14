A new feature point release is available for FWUPD for handling of system/component firmware and BIOS updating on Linux and other platforms.
FWUPD 1.6.1 while just a point release does bring with it a few noteworthy additions. First up, FWUPD 1.6.1 now supports FreeBSD UEFI Capsule updates. This comes thanks to work by 3mdeb on porting FWUPD to the BSDs and that work starting to hit the mainline tree.
FWUPD 1.6.1 also adds generic ModemManager support for handling PCI-based models, initial support for the USB4 module found within the Dell Dock, support for handling sibling requirements, support for the ACPI PHAT (Platform Health Assessment Table) table, and a variety of other improvements. FWUPD 1.6.1 also adds support for Minibons devices, additional 8BitDo hardware now being supported, the Synaptics Prometheus can be updated now, and support for some Kingston SSD and NVMe drives.
More than one dozen bugs have been fixed in this release.
Add A Comment