FFmpeg Continues Working Its "NVDEC" NVIDIA Video Decoding Into Shape
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 November 2017 at 11:48 AM EST. 1 Comment
Earlier this month the FFmpeg project landed its initial NVDEC NVIDIA video decoding support after already supporting NVENC for video encoding. These new NVIDIA APIs for encode/decode are part of the company's Video Codec SDK with CUDA and is the successor to the long-used VDPAU video decoding on NVIDIA Linux boxes. That NVDEC support has continued getting into shape.

Since writing about VP9 NVDEC support last week for FFmpeg and the original H.264 video decoding support, there is now support for more video formats.

The latest FFmpeg commits add NVDEC-based GPU-accelerated video decoding for MPEG-4, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, and VC1.

Among other NVDEC-related work recently there's also been some code refactoring.

This NVDEC upbringing will premiere with the FFmpeg 3.5 release. This next FFmpeg release has also been working on new filters, TiVo TY/TY+ demuxing, a MagicYUV encoder, and other new encoders and demuxers.
