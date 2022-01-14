FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library

FFmpeg 5.0 is out today as a shiny feature update to this widely-used open-source audio/video handling suite.
With nine months since the FFmpeg 4.4 release, there is quite a bit to find with today's FFmpeg 5.0 release. Some of the FFmpeg 5.0 highlights include:
- New Vulkan-powered filters for video horizontal/vertical flipping.
- An Apple Graphics SMC encoder.
- Speex decoder.
- Various new muxers/demuxers such as for Argonaut Games CVG and an experimental IMF demuxer.
- An AV1 low-overhead bitstream format muxer is added.
- Swscale slice threading support.
- New audio and video filters.
- LoongArch CPU architecture support.
See the FFmpeg change-log for more of the highlights. FFmpeg 5.0 can be downloaded at FFmpeg.org.
