FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library

FFmpeg 5.0 is out today as a shiny feature update to this widely-used open-source audio/video handling suite.With nine months since the FFmpeg 4.4 release, there is quite a bit to find with today's FFmpeg 5.0 release. Some of the FFmpeg 5.0 highlights include:- An Apple Graphics SMC encoder.- Speex decoder.- Various new muxers/demuxers such as for Argonaut Games CVG and an experimental IMF demuxer.- An AV1 low-overhead bitstream format muxer is added.- Swscale slice threading support.- New audio and video filters.- LoongArch CPU architecture support.See the FFmpeg change-log for more of the highlights. FFmpeg 5.0 can be downloaded at FFmpeg.org