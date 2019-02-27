F5 Networks Acquiring NGINX For $670 Million

F5 Networks, a cloud application services firm, is acquiring NGINX Inc as the company behind the open-source, lightweight NGINX web-server.
NGINX is being acquired by F5 for $670 million USD. F5 says they will continue the innovation and investment around the NGINX open-source project while focusing more on the end-to-end application services offerings. F5 Networks plans to integrate "F5 cloud-native innovations" into the NGINX software.
More details on the F5 acquisition of NGINX via today's press release and an additional write-up on NGINX.com.
