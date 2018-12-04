Epic Games Officially Rolls Out Their Own Game Store Alternative To Steam

After weeks of rumors, Epic Games today officially announced the Epic Games Store as their own electronic game store alternative to Steam.
Initially this Epic Games Store though is limited to Windows and macOS, but Epic says they will be supporting Android and "other open platforms" throughout 2019, presumably with Linux being part of that batch of other platforms.
Over Steam, the Epic Games Store aims to give game developers a much bigger chunk of revenue than Valve's store... Epic will take just a 12% cut plus for those developers using Unreal Engine, Epic will cover the 5% engine royalty fee.
Additionally, the Epic Games Store will offer social features and functionality for developers to engage with players, content creation integration such as YouTube and Twitch, and other features.
More details on the early Epic Games Store details via this blog post by Tim Sweeney.
