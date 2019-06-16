EndeavourOS Is Hoping To Be The Successor To Antergos - Convenient To Use Arch Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 16 June 2019 at 09:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Details are light up to this point but in fifteen days EndeavourOS will be announced as a new Arch-based Linux distribution aiming to continue where Antergos Linux left off.

For those that missed it, last month the Antergos Linux developers discontinued their OS due to a lack of time to devote to their open-source project. There's now a new development team spearheading work on a new initiative called "EndeavourOS" that hopes to be its spiritual successor.

EndeavourOS' goal is to be "as close to Arch" as reasonably possible and to avoid unnecessary bloat while being convenient to install and offer a friendly experience. EndeavourOS appears to be related to the RebornOS initiative as another effort to make Arch Linux easy to install and use.

We should learn more about EndeavourOS in 15 days on EndeavourOS.com.
