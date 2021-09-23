Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
Not too surprising given the Steam Deck is inching closer towards release and we've known Valve has been working to improve the anti-cheat situation for games on Linux, but today EAC owner Epic Games officially announced Easy Anti-Cheat for both Linux and macOS.

Easy Anti-Cheat is one of the popular anti-cheating solutions used by a number of Windows games. Epic Games is now making EAC available for Linux and macOS. Plus they are also making it supported under Wine/Proton too.

Epic Games announced on dev.epicgames.com that Easy Anti-Cheat will be available now for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Epic Games specifically mentions the upcoming Steam Deck launch.

Linux and Wine/Proton support can be enabled with EAC's latest SDK release from the Epic Online Services Developer Portal. Easy Anti-Cheat remains freely available from Epic Online Services for all PC platforms.
