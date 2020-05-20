EA To Open-Source Part Of Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert To Help The Mod Community
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 May 2020 at 03:17 PM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Adding to the amount of surprising news this week, Electronic Arts just announced they will be open-sourcing portions of Command and Conquer Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert in order to help the mod community around this franchise.

EA is to open-source TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll under the GPLv3 license. EA isn't providing the games as full open-source nor their assets but in this limited step they are aiming to help in allowing the community to create new maps, units, enhance the gameplay logic, and make other engine-level modifications.

This open-sourcing is also good news for the likes of OpenRA that has been working to re-implement the engine for various Command and Conquer games. While these C&C games did not originally have Linux support, this open-sourcing by EA should help offshoot projects like those in enhancing their support and they already provide Linux support on that front.

More details on this surprise open-source announcement out of EA via EA.com.
4 Comments
Related News
Epic Games Preparing Unreal Engine 5 For Debut In 2021 With Increased Photo-Realism
FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator
Unigine Engine Turns 15 Years Old For Delivering First-Rate Linux Graphics
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape
SDL2 Sees Support For A Number Of Additional Controllers, Gamepads
DXVK 1.6.1 Brings Many Game Fixes For The Likes Of Crysis, Half-Life: Alyx, Battlefield 2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Enlightenment 0.24 Released