EA To Open-Source Part Of Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert To Help The Mod Community

Adding to the amount of surprising news this week, Electronic Arts just announced they will be open-sourcing portions of Command and Conquer Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert in order to help the mod community around this franchise.
EA is to open-source TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll under the GPLv3 license. EA isn't providing the games as full open-source nor their assets but in this limited step they are aiming to help in allowing the community to create new maps, units, enhance the gameplay logic, and make other engine-level modifications.
This open-sourcing is also good news for the likes of OpenRA that has been working to re-implement the engine for various Command and Conquer games. While these C&C games did not originally have Linux support, this open-sourcing by EA should help offshoot projects like those in enhancing their support and they already provide Linux support on that front.
More details on this surprise open-source announcement out of EA via EA.com.
