DragonFlyBSD Is Seeing Better Performance Following A Big VM Rework
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 26 May 2019 at 03:19 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon has been reworking the virtual memory (VM) infrastructure within their kernel and it's leading to measurable performance improvements.

This mailing list post outlines the work around the kernel's VM pmap code being restructured that results in possible memory conservation, helps with processes sharing lots of memory, and enhances concurrent page fault performance. The performance bits are what we're after and they appear to be quite compelling at least with Dillon's testing so far on both big (Threadripper) and small (Raven Ridge) AMD test systems:
These changes significantly improve page fault performance, particularly under heavy concurrent loads.

* kernel overhead during the 'synth everything' bulk build is now under 15% system time. It used to be over 20%. (system time / (system time + user time)). Tested on the threadripper (32-core/64-thread).

* The heavy use of shared mmap()s across processes no longer multiplies the pv_entry use, saving a lot of memory. This can be particularly important for postgres.

* Concurrent page faults now have essentially no SMP lock contention and only four cache-line bounces for atomic ops per fault (something that we may now also be able to deal with with the new work as a basis).

* Zero-fill fault rate appears to max-out the CPU chip's internal data busses, though there is still room for improvement. I top out at 6.4M zfod/sec (around 25 GBytes/sec worth of zero-fill faults) on the threadripper and I can't seem to get it to go higher. Note that obviously there is a little more dynamic ram overhead than that from the executing kernel code, but still...

* Heavy concurrent exec rate on the TR (all 64 threads) for a shared dynamic binary increases from around 6000/sec to 45000/sec. This is actually important, because bulk builds

* Heavy concurrent exec rate on the TR for independent static binaries now caps out at around 450000 execs per second. Which is an insanely high number.

* Single-threaded page fault rate is still a bit wonky but hit 500K-700K faults/sec (2-3 GBytes/sec).

--

Small system comparison using a Ryzen 2400G (4-core/8-thread), release vs master (this includes other work that has gone into master since the last release, too):

* Single threaded exec rate (shared dynamic binary) - 3180/sec to 3650/sec

* Single threaded exec rate (independent static binary) - 10307/sec to 12443/sec

* Concurrent exec rate (shared dynamic binary x 8) - 15160/sec to 19600/sec

* Concurrent exec rate (independent static binary x 8) - 60800/sec to 78900/sec

* Single threaded zero-fill fault rate - 550K zfod/sec -> 604K zfod/sec

* Concurrent zero-fill fault rate (8 threads) - 1.2M zfod/sec -> 1.7M zfod/sec

* make -j 16 buildkernel test (tmpfs /usr/src, tmpfs /usr/obj):

4.4% improvement in overall time on the first run (6.2% improvement on subsequent runs). system% 15.6% down to 11.2% of total cpu seconds. This is a kernel overhead reduction of 31%. Note that the increased time on release is probably due to inefficient buffer cache recycling.

DragonFlyBSD appears on track for a great 2019 with their other recent accomplishments being prompt handling of the MDS/Zombieload mess,DRM code updates, HAMMER2 improvements, flipping on compiler-based Retpoline support, and FUSE work, among other coding activities.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD 11.3 Enters Beta Ahead Of July Release
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.3 Released With Various Fixes
NetBSD 8.1 RC1 Released With MDS Mitigations, Option To Turn Off SMT/HT, Driver Updates
DragonFlyBSD Flips On Compiler-Based Retpoline Support For Its Kernel, Also Adds SMAP/SMEP
The BSDs Get Promptly Mitigated For The MDS Side-Channel Vulnerabilities
DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Radeon/TTM Driver Code Against Linux 3.18 Bits
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Firefox 67.0 Released With Better Performance, Switches To Dav1d AV1 Decoder
Xfce 4.14 Sees Its Long-Awaited Pre-Release