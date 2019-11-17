DragonFlyBSD Pulls In AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Code From Linux 4.9
DragonFlyBSD developer François Tigeot has continued doing a good job in continually updating their kernel's graphics driver code with a port of the AMD Radeon graphics source code from the Linux kernel along with related components like TTM memory management.

It's a never-ending process for the BSDs of pulling in newer Linux Direct Rendering Manager code into their kernels and addressing various Linux-isms in the process. With the code pushed over night, the DragonFlyBSD kernel is now riding off a Linux 4.9 era Radeon driver stack. This update cleans up the code, provides better DisplayPort support, improvements for atomic mode-setting, performance improvements, better stability, and more. This was just an update of the Radeon code with the Intel graphics driver code not being touched this round.

The update touched over 180 files.

Though there is some fallout with Southern Islands GPUs now disabling hardware acceleration. There are some hangs with this driver code under Xfce 4.14 and as such OpenGL acceleration is not being exposed for S.I. GPUs for the time being.
