DragonFlyBSD Kernel Gets Some SMP Improvements
22 April 2018
It looks like the DragonFlyBSD 5.4 release will be delivering at least a few kernel-level performance improvements.

It turns out just hours after wrapping up the latest BSD vs. Linux benchmarks, Matthew Dillon pushed a few performance tweaks to the Git tree for DragonFly.

The latest DragonFlyBSD work catching our attention is removing SMP bottlenecks within uidinfo, descriptors, and lockf. This change should "remove numerous global bottlenecks" for different I/O operations.

Additionally, there's now a per-thread cache for file descriptors/pointers.

There's also been other DragonFlyBSD activity in Git this weekend too. The commits do not comment though on the performance changes as a result of this latest activity for what will eventually make its way into forming DragonFlyBSD 5.4.
