DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 Released With Numerous Fixes
24 September 2020
DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 is out today as the latest stable version of this popular BSD operating system.

Among the changes to find with DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 are:

- DSynth now supports ccache and various other improvements.

- A few fixes for HAMMER2 and enhancing the pfs-list and pfs-delete support.

- The serial port default changed from 9600 to 115200.

- Syncing the xargs code from FreeBSD.

- Updating Bzip2.

- A few installer/release fixes.

- Various other mostly minor kernel fixes.

The commit message outlines all of the DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 changes in full. DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 is available for download from DragonFlyBSD.org.
