DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 is out today as the latest stable version of this popular BSD operating system.Among the changes to find with DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 are:- DSynth now supports ccache and various other improvements.- A few fixes for HAMMER2 and enhancing the pfs-list and pfs-delete support.- The serial port default changed from 9600 to 115200.- Syncing the xargs code from FreeBSD.- Updating Bzip2.- A few installer/release fixes.- Various other mostly minor kernel fixes.The commit message outlines all of the DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 changes in full. DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 is available for download from DragonFlyBSD.org