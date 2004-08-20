DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 is out today as the latest stable version of this popular BSD operating system.
Among the changes to find with DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 are:
- DSynth now supports ccache and various other improvements.
- A few fixes for HAMMER2 and enhancing the pfs-list and pfs-delete support.
- The serial port default changed from 9600 to 115200.
- Syncing the xargs code from FreeBSD.
- Updating Bzip2.
- A few installer/release fixes.
- Various other mostly minor kernel fixes.
The commit message outlines all of the DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 changes in full. DragonFlyBSD 5.8.2 is available for download from DragonFlyBSD.org.
