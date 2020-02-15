DragonFlyBSD 5.8-RC1 Is Ready With Many Changes From DSynth To Performance Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 15 February 2020 at 09:06 PM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
Not only did NetBSD 9.0 make its debut today but DragonFlyBSD 5.8 was branched and its first release candidate made while DragonFlyBSD 5.9 is the version now open on Git master.

DragonFlyBSD 5.8 is the next version of this long ago forked FreeBSD. DragonFlyBSD 5.8 is bringing big improvements to its TMPFS support, updated Intel graphics driver code, updated AMD Radeon graphics driver code, FSCK support for its HAMMER2 file-system, DSynth has been taking shape, AMD Zen 2 improvements, various code brought in from FreeBSD, and plenty of other work.

The lengthy list of changes to find with DragonFlyBSD 5.8-RC1 can be found via this Git tag. Ideally, DragonFlyBSD 5.8 will be released in the very near future. Benchmarks of DragonFlyBSD 5.8 will be forthcoming on Phoronix with this being one of our favorite BSDs.
Add A Comment
Related News
NetBSD 9.0 Debuts As The "Best NetBSD Release Ever"
DragonFlyBSD Improves Its TMPFS Implementation For Better Throughput Performance
Hikari Is A FreeBSD-Focused X11 Window Manager + Wayland Compositor
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
FreeNAS 11.3 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities