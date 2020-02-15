Not only did NetBSD 9.0 make its debut today but DragonFlyBSD 5.8 was branched and its first release candidate made while DragonFlyBSD 5.9 is the version now open on Git master.
DragonFlyBSD 5.8 is the next version of this long ago forked FreeBSD. DragonFlyBSD 5.8 is bringing big improvements to its TMPFS support, updated Intel graphics driver code, updated AMD Radeon graphics driver code, FSCK support for its HAMMER2 file-system, DSynth has been taking shape, AMD Zen 2 improvements, various code brought in from FreeBSD, and plenty of other work.
The lengthy list of changes to find with DragonFlyBSD 5.8-RC1 can be found via this Git tag. Ideally, DragonFlyBSD 5.8 will be released in the very near future. Benchmarks of DragonFlyBSD 5.8 will be forthcoming on Phoronix with this being one of our favorite BSDs.
