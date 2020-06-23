Dell is announcing this morning that their latest XPS Developer Edition laptops are beginning to ship with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as the latest version of the popular desktop Linux distribution.
While Ubuntu 20.04 LTS shipped back in April, Dell has been pushing this new Ubuntu "Focal Fossa" long-term support release through their QA and verification process. As of today, the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with 10th Gen Intel Core CPU is now offering a pre-install with 20.04 LTS rather than the two-year-old Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Details and current pricing on the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux can be found at Dell.com. The line-up consists of just the Intel 10th Gen CPUs still with (sadly) no option yet for Ubuntu pre-loaded on any AMD Ryzen 4000 series powered Dell laptop.
