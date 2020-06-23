Dell To Begin Shipping Ubuntu 20.04 LTS On Their Latest XPS Developer Edition
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 23 June 2020 at 08:06 AM EDT. 15 Comments
UBUNTU --
Dell is announcing this morning that their latest XPS Developer Edition laptops are beginning to ship with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as the latest version of the popular desktop Linux distribution.

While Ubuntu 20.04 LTS shipped back in April, Dell has been pushing this new Ubuntu "Focal Fossa" long-term support release through their QA and verification process. As of today, the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with 10th Gen Intel Core CPU is now offering a pre-install with 20.04 LTS rather than the two-year-old Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Details and current pricing on the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux can be found at Dell.com. The line-up consists of just the Intel 10th Gen CPUs still with (sadly) no option yet for Ubuntu pre-loaded on any AMD Ryzen 4000 series powered Dell laptop.
15 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 20.10 Looking At Restricting Access To Kernel Logs With dmesg
Ubuntu 18.04's Heavily Patched Kernel Opens Door To Lockdown Bypass, Breaks Secure Boot
Ubuntu's Ubiquity Installer Begins Adding ZFS Encryption Support
Performing Automated Server Installs With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu's ZFS Daemon Zsys 0.5 Released
Ubuntu 20.10 Installer With ZFS Will Enable TRIM By Default
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released