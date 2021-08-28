A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team

Here should hopefully be a great indication about AMD's Linux efforts moving forward with one of their recent and exciting hires at the company.As noted across various Phoronix articles over the past year, AMD has been ramping up their Linux staff given their market successes on both client and server. This has been much desired considering nearly a decade ago they let go many of their Linux developers and closed their Operating System Research Center . AMD's Linux support for recent CPU (and GPU) launches has been good, but Intel continues to serve as the "gold standard" of Linux support when it comes to generally providing punctual pre-launch support for new hardware, generally ensuring their new hardware features are supported under Linux, making sure their forthcoming microarchitectures are well supported by the prominent open-source compilers ahead of time, etc. Intel's large open-source engineering pool has allowed this generally very good pre-launch hardware support. In addition, that large talent pool has led Intel to contributing significantly to various non-Intel-specific improvements to the Linux kernel and other areas.While the AMD processor support is generally in good shape at launch on Linux, their Linux engineers have been under-staffed since the unfortunate OSRC closure in 2012. This has led to non-critical items like temperature and power monitoring often not coming to Linux until post-launch by the community even when it's often just been new IDs needing to be added, Google and other companies contributing hardware features normally carried out by the hardware vendor, compiler support for new microarchitectures not being published until around launch-time and thus longer until in a stable compiler, various quirks, and other areas that could be improved upon.

Thus I was rather excited to notice on Friday (albeit belated) that Mario Limonciello is among their recent Linux hires at the company. Mario is a longtime Linux engineer at Dell since ~2008 that was involved with "Project Sputnik" and their other Linux-enablement work at Dell. In particular, heavily involved with Dell's efforts around Ubuntu preloads across a range of consumer laptops/desktops over the years. He's also been involved with FWUPD firmware updating on Linux and other efforts and submitting a number of upstream Linux kernel patches.