Debian Installer 11 "Bullseye" RC1 Released
The installer for the forthcoming Debian 11.0 "Bullseye release is now up to its release candidate phase for testing.

The Debian Installer team on Friday released their first release candidate of the Debian 11 "Bullseye" installer. With this users can help in testing the installer and the Debian 11 state itself.

This release candidate has added the Bullseye keys to the Debian archive keyring, the "eatmydata" package is now included on the install media for disabling FSYNC and similar, libinput is now used for the graphical Debian installer, the Linux 5.10.0-6 LTS kernel is being used, the packaged GRUB2 now supports SBAT (Secure Boot Advanced Targeting), support for probing Microsoft Windows OS on ARM64, the updated installer theme for Debian 11, and support for having underscores in the username of the first user account.

On the ARM hardware front, the flash-kernel now supports the Orange Pi One Plus, ROCK Pi 4, Banana Pi BPI-M2-Ultra, and Banana Pi BPI-M3. The release announcement does acknowledge the known issue that for the lack of providing the binary-only AMD Radeon graphics firmware many AMD graphics cards may have display issues.

More details on this Debian 11 installer release candidate via debian-boot.
