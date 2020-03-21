Debian Testing Is Enabling WireGuard Within Their Linux Kernel Build
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 21 March 2020 at 06:35 AM EDT.
Debian is the latest Linux distribution flipping on WireGuard within their kernel builds.

WireGuard is one of many prominent additions to the Linux 5.6 kernel. After being in development for years and being available as an out-of-tree DKMS module, Linux 5.6 and moving forward now have the code mainlined. The likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS are also shipping with WireGuard back-ported to their kernel.

Adding to the momentum for this open-source secure VPN tunnel, WireGuard is now enabled within Debian testing's kernel build. Up to now the WireGuard module was not being built as part of their kernel configuration. But now it's flipped on within their Kconfig that landed in Debian's Linux kernel tree overnight.

Ultimately though it's little surprise given WireGuard's successes that they would flip it on. That's good news for WireGuard with Debian 11 as we look forward to its continued adoption.

For existing Debian stable users on older kernels and for other distributions / operating systems, see the WireGuard.com install page for setup details.
