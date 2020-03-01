Debian To Take On COVID-19 With A Biohackathon
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 28 March 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
Debian developers are wanting to do their part to take on the global coronavirus pandemic by hosting a COVID-19 Biohackathon.

This virtual event organized by Debian developers is taking place from 5 to 11 April. Their hope with this biohackathon is to "improve biomedical FOSS and the tools/libraries that support those projects."

Among the work they hope to see realized from this hackathon are addressing various bugs, contributing to upstream biomedical open-source software, and related work.


Details on the Debian COVID-19 Biohackathon can be found via debian-devel-announce.

Those involved are also already tracking COVID-19 tagged bugs for biomedical software packages and software they want to add in this area.

For those wanting to help out in other ways, the COVID-19 [email protected] remains quite active for assisting research.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian Testing Is Enabling WireGuard Within Their Linux Kernel Build
Debian Looks To Go More Social From Microblogging To A Federated Image+Video Platform
Devuan 3.0 "Beowulf" Reaches Beta For Debian 10 Without Systemd
Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 2 Released With Linux 5.4 + New Device Support
Debian 11 "Bullseye" To Begin Code Freeze In Early 2021
LLVM Clang 10 Can Build Over 95% Of The Debian Package Archive
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities
Valve's Half-Life: Alyx Released - Linux Build Still Coming