Debian To Take On COVID-19 With A Biohackathon

Debian developers are wanting to do their part to take on the global coronavirus pandemic by hosting a COVID-19 Biohackathon.
This virtual event organized by Debian developers is taking place from 5 to 11 April. Their hope with this biohackathon is to "improve biomedical FOSS and the tools/libraries that support those projects."
Among the work they hope to see realized from this hackathon are addressing various bugs, contributing to upstream biomedical open-source software, and related work.
Details on the Debian COVID-19 Biohackathon can be found via debian-devel-announce.
Those involved are also already tracking COVID-19 tagged bugs for biomedical software packages and software they want to add in this area.
For those wanting to help out in other ways, the COVID-19 [email protected] remains quite active for assisting research.
