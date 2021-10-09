Debian 11.1 Released With Initial Batch Of Fixes
Debian 11 "Bullseye" debuted back in August as the latest major release for this popular community Linux distribution. Today it's been succeeded by Debian 11.1.

As usual with Debian point releases, Debian 11.1 is just a collection of updated packages primarily providing various bug and security fixes to the platform. There are some new upstream stable release packages like a newer Linux 5.10 point release but for the most part the changes are relatively mundane aside from the security work and unless you were impacted by any of the bugs.

The list of package updates and download links for Debian 11.1 are available from Debian.org.

Also out today is Debian 10.11 for those on that former stable series of Debian GNU/Linux.
