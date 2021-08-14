Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
Debian 11 "Bullseye" has been officially released now after just over two years in development.

Debian 11 brings many new features as outlined this morning with the big upgrade to Linux 5.10 LTS, exFAT file-system support, control groups v2, yescrypt for password hashing, and a plethora of updated packages. GNOME 3.38, KDE Plasma 5.20, and Xfce 4.16 are among the desktop options for Debian 11.

Downloads and learn more about Debian 11.0 over on Debian.org.

I'll have out some Debian 11 benchmarks next week on Phoronix.

Debian 12 "Bookworm" is the next version in development with an anticipated release in 2023.
