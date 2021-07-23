Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date

The Debian release team has just announced their planned release date for Debian 11.
Debian developers are aiming to release Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" on Saturday, 14 August.
In announcing this release date, the release team is now going to be more strict about the current freeze and for remaining changes / bug fixes to land. Unblock requests will now be handled more strictly and the unblock request deadline has been set for 3 August.
This mid-August release date is great to hear with only a few weeks to go until Debian 11.0 should meet the world. It's also quicker than expected given the Debian 11 full freeze last week and with prior Debian releases being up to a few months past that point before they ultimately released.
Debian 11.0 is built off the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel and has a wealth of package updates and other improvements over Debian 10 that launched two years ago.
