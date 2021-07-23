Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 23 July 2021 at 04:09 PM EDT. 16 Comments
DEBIAN --
The Debian release team has just announced their planned release date for Debian 11.

Debian developers are aiming to release Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" on Saturday, 14 August.

In announcing this release date, the release team is now going to be more strict about the current freeze and for remaining changes / bug fixes to land. Unblock requests will now be handled more strictly and the unblock request deadline has been set for 3 August.

This mid-August release date is great to hear with only a few weeks to go until Debian 11.0 should meet the world. It's also quicker than expected given the Debian 11 full freeze last week and with prior Debian releases being up to a few months past that point before they ultimately released.

Debian 11.0 is built off the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel and has a wealth of package updates and other improvements over Debian 10 that launched two years ago.
16 Comments
Related News
Devuan 4.0 Alpha Builds Updated For Debian 11 Stripped Of systemd
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
Debian 10.10 Released With Many Security/Bug Fixes, Updated FWUPD
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer RC2 Released
Debian Installer 11 "Bullseye" RC1 Released
Jonathan Carter Re-Elected As Debian Project Leader
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor
KWinFT Lands Code To Now Use WLROOTS For Wayland