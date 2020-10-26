Debian Wants You To Vote For The Debian 11 "Bullseye" Artwork

Debian is looking for the community to partake in the quick voting process around selecting the default artwork for the upcoming Debian 11 "Bullseye" release.
Debian 11 will enter its code freeze in early 2021 and should debut as stable later in the year. Given the upcoming freeze, Debian has just commenced voting to decide the default artwork for this next major Debian GNU/Linux operating system release.
All of the Debian 11 artwork contenders can be found via this Wiki page.
Anyone can participate in the Debian 11 artwork voting via surveys.debian.net. The voting period ends on 10 November.
