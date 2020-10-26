Debian Wants You To Vote For The Debian 11 "Bullseye" Artwork
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 26 October 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
Debian is looking for the community to partake in the quick voting process around selecting the default artwork for the upcoming Debian 11 "Bullseye" release.

Debian 11 will enter its code freeze in early 2021 and should debut as stable later in the year. Given the upcoming freeze, Debian has just commenced voting to decide the default artwork for this next major Debian GNU/Linux operating system release.

All of the Debian 11 artwork contenders can be found via this Wiki page.


Anyone can participate in the Debian 11 artwork voting via surveys.debian.net. The voting period ends on 10 November.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian 10.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
The Virtual DebConf20 Kicks Off With A Number Of Interesting Debian Talks This Week
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Debian GNU/Linux Turns 27 Years Old
Artwork Help Is Needed For Debian 11 "Bullseye"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
Linux Developers Discussing Possible Kernel Driver For Intel CPU Undervolting
FreeBSD Can Now Be Built From Linux/macOS Hosts, Transition To Git Continues
Linux 5.10 ARM64 Has A "8~20x" Performance Optimization Forgotten About For Two Years
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
System76 Launches The Thelio Mega With Threadripper + Four GPUs
AMD Linux Driver Preparing For A Navi "Blockchain" Graphics Card
Linux 5.9.1 + 6 Other Stable Kernels Out For Addressing "Bleeding Tooth" Vulnerability