Debian 10.2 is out this morning as the latest point release to the "Buster" series.
As is usually the case with Debian point releases, Debian 10.2 has been christened to bundle up all of the latest security fixes affecting the massive Debian package set.
Debian 10.2 has a fix for bad font display on HiDPI displays with netboot images booted via EFI, an updated Flatpak, GNOME Shell fixes, many Python 2.7 security fixes, updated timezone data, several Linux kernel security fixes, and numerous other security updates.
More details on Debian 10.2 can be found via Debian.org.
3 Comments