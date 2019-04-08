Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 15 April 2019 at 12:05 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Debian developer Jonathan Wiltshire who is part of the project's release team issued a Buster freeze status update on Sunday concerning the readiness of Debian 10.

As of writing, Debian 10 "Buster" has around 150 release-critical bugs. These bugs must be addressed before the Debian 10.0 release can happen. There are also the non-release-critical bugs that are still being tackled, but as the official release nears, those non-blocker bugs will be deferred or rejected to focus on these 150 prominent issues.

Wiltshire also noted that Debian Buster will support the same set of CPU architectures as Debian 9 "Stretch" with no changes to note.

Those interested in more details can see this mailing list post outlining the changes.
