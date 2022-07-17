Debian's DebConf22 Kicks Off In Kosovo

17 July 2022
After the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, Debian's annual conference "DebConf" is back to being an in-person event and started this morning in Kosovo.

DebConf22 is being held in Prizren, Kosovo and runs for the next week with lead sponsors including the likes of Google and Lenovo.


DebConf22 includes springs on improving their reproducible builds effort, best approaches for attracting new users, Lenovo's Linux support, an update on Debian's Arm ports, and dozens of other talks.

Video streams and more information on this week's event can be found via debconf22.debconf.org. In separate articles I'll have follow-ups on any interesting announcements or information shared from this Debian developer event.
