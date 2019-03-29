Dbus-Broker 19 Released With Fixes For This Speedy D-Bus User-Space Implementation
With BUS1 not to be found (or rather, very infrequently seeing any code commits let alone any clear trajectory yet for getting into the mainline kernel), Dbus-Broker that's worked on by most of the same developers continues maturing as a high-performance D-Bus compliant user-space implementation.

Dbus-Broker 19 was released on Thursday by Red Hat's David Rheinsberg. Coming just a month since Dbus-Broker 18 and already being in quite good shape, the version 19 update has just some fixes around the correct calculation of resource limits and addressing a possible integer overflow that could lead to machine-local resource exhaustion.

Those building Dbus-Broker from source can grab it from GitHub. Dbus-Broker is easily available for Fedora, Arch, Gentoo, openSUSE, and other distributions; more details on this D-Bus compliant message bus can learn more via the project Wiki.
