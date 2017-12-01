Darktable 2.4 Released With Many New Features, Windows Support
Darktable 2.4 is now available as the latest major release for this widely-acclaimed open-source RAW photography software.

Most notable with Darktable 2.4 is "hell froze over" (as the Darktable developers put it) in that the software is now officially supported on Windows. If you are bound to using Windows rather than macOS/Linux, Darktable 2.4 should be running nicely on Windows but not yet to complete feature parity with other platforms.

Darktable 2.4 also features a new haze removal module, improved undo support, expanded support for file formats, various module improvements, OpenCL improvements, configurable PNG compression level on exporting, and a wide range of other improvements for this RAW photography software. Darktable 2.4 also has a wide range of bug-fixes.

More details on Darktable 2.4 can be found via Darktable.org.
