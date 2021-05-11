Daemon Engine 0.52 Beta Continues Advancing The id Tech 3 Open-Source Code In 2021
11 May 2021
The Daemon engine that has been in development for many years as part of the Unvanquished open-source game project released their long-awaited 0.52 beta ahead of the game's next beta later in the week. Daemon was originally based on the open-source id Tech 3 game engine but in 2021 continues pushing ahead working on features like WebAssembly support and renderer enhancements.

Daemon Engine 0.52 Beta represents the latest work on this open-source game engine and one of the few serious remaining contenders trying to advance the id Tech 3 open-source code two decades later.

Daemon is catered for use in fast-pace arena-style shooter games while so far is used by the Unvanquished engine. This beta brings many bug fixes, an improved GLSL shader cache, introduction of graphics preset options, and "a huge revamp" to the graphics renderer code.

Those curious about this open-source game engine can read the lengthy blog post announcement outlining the various engine work and features that have went into this release. Meanwhile later in the week the Unvanquished 0.52 Beta is expected for this open-source game. The game update is long overdue and well off their monthly alpha releases years ago, but it's great to see this promising open-source game continue and will hopefully just be the start of more accomplishments for the project in 2021.
