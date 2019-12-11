DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base

While DXVK tends to be much-loved by Linux gamers for allowing more Direct3D 10/11 Windows games to run nicely on Linux with Wine or Proton (Steam Play) thanks to its fairly complete translation of D3D10/D3D11 API calls to Vulkan, it looks like Philip Rebohle is at least contemplating shifting it just into maintenance-mode.
The DXVK lead developer recently commented that DXVK is "entering maintenance mode" and he doesn't want to make any significant changes or additions to the code.
He went on to add, "It's because DXVK has become a fragile, unreliable and frustrating maintenance nightmare. Most of the 1.4.x releases introduced major regressions which I cannot reproduce, and therefore cannot debug and fix...Doing any sort of active development with this broken mess of a code base would only make this worse, and I wish I had drawn the line sooner. The only thing I still plan to do is wire up some useful Vulkan extensions and eventually merge D9VK, the rest will be bug fixing only."
At least DXVK is indeed working very well for many games out there and is an integral part of Proton for Steam Play. DXVK has/had been funded by Valve given its great success. Hopefully that will continue and at least D9VK integration is still planned.
CodeWeavers meanwhile continues working on VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. Philip recently also began contributing to VKD3D.
