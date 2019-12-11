DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 11 December 2019 at 06:13 AM EST. 18 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
While DXVK tends to be much-loved by Linux gamers for allowing more Direct3D 10/11 Windows games to run nicely on Linux with Wine or Proton (Steam Play) thanks to its fairly complete translation of D3D10/D3D11 API calls to Vulkan, it looks like Philip Rebohle is at least contemplating shifting it just into maintenance-mode.

The DXVK lead developer recently commented that DXVK is "entering maintenance mode" and he doesn't want to make any significant changes or additions to the code.

He went on to add, "It's because DXVK has become a fragile, unreliable and frustrating maintenance nightmare. Most of the 1.4.x releases introduced major regressions which I cannot reproduce, and therefore cannot debug and fix...Doing any sort of active development with this broken mess of a code base would only make this worse, and I wish I had drawn the line sooner. The only thing I still plan to do is wire up some useful Vulkan extensions and eventually merge D9VK, the rest will be bug fixing only."

At least DXVK is indeed working very well for many games out there and is an integral part of Proton for Steam Play. DXVK has/had been funded by Valve given its great success. Hopefully that will continue and at least D9VK integration is still planned.

CodeWeavers meanwhile continues working on VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. Philip recently also began contributing to VKD3D.
18 Comments
Related News
DXVK 1.4.6 Released With More Game Fixes For Direct3D 10/11 Over Vulkan
Google's Stadia Controller Support Added To SDL2
Lutris 0.5.4 Released For This Linux Game Management Tool
DXVK 1.4.5 Brings Async Presentation For All GPUs, Better Multi-Threading Efficiency
Flax Engine Ported To Linux + Vulkan Rendering Support
Longtime Linux-Friendly X-Plane Flight Simulator Sees v11.40 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Systemd-homed Looks Like It Will Merged Soon For systemd 245
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits