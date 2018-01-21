DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
21 January 2018
The DXVK project that started towards the end of 2017 for implementing Direct3D 11 over Vulkan with a focus on improving the D3D11 Wine support is already beginning to run some titles.

There's been a lot of progress on this effort and it's continued into the new year. Among the recent progress on DXVK includes a helper script for setting up the DXVK DLLs in Wine, implementing more instructions and other functionality, offering a local pipeline cache, initial support for full-screen, dropping SDL usage, adding a basic Heads-Up Display (HUD) to show graphics information on-screen, memory management improvements, and more. That's just been a portion of the work accomplished so far in January.

Lead developer Philip Rebohle continues doing a majority of the work on DXVK. But enough text... Here's a few screenshots shared by Rebohle of DXVK running with some D3D11 software via Wine:



Some D3D11 games are beginning to run over Vulkan on Wine and even the Unigine Valley benchmark with its D3D11 renderer. I certainly didn't expect to see things working out so soon!

Among the big ticket D3D11 features still missing are tessellations, queries, stream output and more. Those wishing to track the project can do so via GitHub.

VKD3D meanwhile remains the Wine-led project to get Direct3D 12 implemented over Vulkan for Wine. There's also the separate longstanding project of VK9 for D3D9 over Vulkan but that doesn't seem to be nearly as far as DXVK.
