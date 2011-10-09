DXVK 1.9.2 Released With More Games In Better Shape
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 September 2021 at 09:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
DXVK 1.9.2 is out as the newest version of this key library necessary to the success of Valve's Steam Play (Proton) by translating Direct3D 9/10/11 calls to Vulkan for a much more performant Windows gaming experience on Linux.

DXVK 1.9.2 reduces the CPU overhead in its Direct3D 9 path while also contains a wide variety of fixes. There are many game-specific issues fixed in this release including for titles like Crysis 3, Homefront: The Revolution, Total War: Medieval 2, Need For Speed Heat, Payday, and other games.

Below is the full DXVK 1.9.2 change-log.
- Reduced overall CPU overhead in D3D9.
- Fixed various failures in wine's D3D9 tests.
- Fixed various issues when the d3d9.evictManagedTexturesOnUnlock option is enabled.
- Fixed various issues when the d3d11.relaxedBarriers option is enabled.
- Call of Cthulhu: Fixed reflection rendering
- Crysis 3, Homefront The Revolution: Worked around poor performance
- GODS: Fixed gamma curve
- Total War Medieval 2: Fixed black lines on the world map and settings text
- The game still crashes when loading battles due to running out of address space.
- Fantasy Grounds: Fix incorrect rendering
- Need For Speed Heat: Fixed ground textures rendering incorrectly.
- Paranormal Files: Fix black screen
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Rightous: Fixed GPU hang in loading screen. Note that the game itself has further issues loading certain parts of the game, which do not appear to be related to wine or DXVK in any way.
- Payday: Fix flickering reflections
- Shin Megami Tensei 3: Fixed hang when entering save room
- Sine Mora EX: Added 60 FPS lock

It will be interesting to see how DXVK and Proton development heats up in Q4 as the release of Valve's Steam Deck approaches at the end of the year with a goal of getting as many Windows games as possible running nicely out-of-the-box on Linux.

DXVK 1.9.2 should turn up in the next Proton update while those building it from source can grab today's new release on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
SDL Still Has A Number Of Issues To Address Before Defaulting To Wayland
FUTEX2 System Call Updated To Work On ARM
FUTEX2 Revised Again For Helping Steam Play But Will Miss Out On Linux 5.15
SDL2 Lands Long-Sought Geometry Render API
Zink Now Supports OpenGL Compatibility Contexts - Allowing More Games/Apps To Work
Ogre 13 Open-Source Game Engine Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU