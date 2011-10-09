DXVK 1.9.2 Released With More Games In Better Shape

DXVK 1.9.2 is out as the newest version of this key library necessary to the success of Valve's Steam Play (Proton) by translating Direct3D 9/10/11 calls to Vulkan for a much more performant Windows gaming experience on Linux.
DXVK 1.9.2 reduces the CPU overhead in its Direct3D 9 path while also contains a wide variety of fixes. There are many game-specific issues fixed in this release including for titles like Crysis 3, Homefront: The Revolution, Total War: Medieval 2, Need For Speed Heat, Payday, and other games.
Below is the full DXVK 1.9.2 change-log.
- Reduced overall CPU overhead in D3D9.
- Fixed various failures in wine's D3D9 tests.
- Fixed various issues when the d3d9.evictManagedTexturesOnUnlock option is enabled.
- Fixed various issues when the d3d11.relaxedBarriers option is enabled.
- Call of Cthulhu: Fixed reflection rendering
- Crysis 3, Homefront The Revolution: Worked around poor performance
- GODS: Fixed gamma curve
- Total War Medieval 2: Fixed black lines on the world map and settings text
- The game still crashes when loading battles due to running out of address space.
- Fantasy Grounds: Fix incorrect rendering
- Need For Speed Heat: Fixed ground textures rendering incorrectly.
- Paranormal Files: Fix black screen
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Rightous: Fixed GPU hang in loading screen. Note that the game itself has further issues loading certain parts of the game, which do not appear to be related to wine or DXVK in any way.
- Payday: Fix flickering reflections
- Shin Megami Tensei 3: Fixed hang when entering save room
- Sine Mora EX: Added 60 FPS lock
It will be interesting to see how DXVK and Proton development heats up in Q4 as the release of Valve's Steam Deck approaches at the end of the year with a goal of getting as many Windows games as possible running nicely out-of-the-box on Linux.
DXVK 1.9.2 should turn up in the next Proton update while those building it from source can grab today's new release on GitHub.
