DXVK 0.93 Released With Fixes For Overwatch, Dark Souls III, Quantum Break
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 November 2018 at 06:04 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
For those doing some US holiday weekend gaming or testing out any new Steam Play games from the Steam Autumn Sale, DXVK 0.93 is out today as the project's latest feature release for mapping Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan on Linux.

DXVK 0.93 adds support for the DXGI 1.4 (DirectX Graphics Infrastructure). DXGI 1.4 has changes around swapchains, video memory budget tracking, and easier adapter enumeration, among other changes.

DXVK 0.93 also offers a new "dxvk.numCompilerThreads" tunable for altering the number of CPU threads supported for pipeline compilation. This may be useful for games where they compile all of their shaders initially.

DXVK 0.93 also has known rendering fixes around Dark Souls III, Overwatch, Quantum Break, and The Witness.

More details via GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unity Planning For A Very Busy 2019 With A Lot Of Game Engine Improvements
Total War: WARHAMMER II Now Available For Linux Gamers, Powered By Vulkan
Feral Is Bringing Shadow of the Tomb Raider To Linux
Total War: WARHAMMER II Launching For Linux Next Week
Feral Announces Linux System Requirements For Vulkan-Powered Total War: WARHAMMER II
DXVK 0.92 Released With Fixes For Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Other Games
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA