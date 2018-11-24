For those doing some US holiday weekend gaming or testing out any new Steam Play games from the Steam Autumn Sale, DXVK 0.93 is out today as the project's latest feature release for mapping Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan on Linux.
DXVK 0.93 adds support for the DXGI 1.4 (DirectX Graphics Infrastructure). DXGI 1.4 has changes around swapchains, video memory budget tracking, and easier adapter enumeration, among other changes.
DXVK 0.93 also offers a new "dxvk.numCompilerThreads" tunable for altering the number of CPU threads supported for pipeline compilation. This may be useful for games where they compile all of their shaders initially.
DXVK 0.93 also has known rendering fixes around Dark Souls III, Overwatch, Quantum Break, and The Witness.
More details via GitHub.
