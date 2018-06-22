DXVK 0.60 Released With Support For 64-Bit Floating Point Instructions, Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 22 June 2018 at 05:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
DXVK 0.60 is now available as the newest feature release for this translation layer that allows Direct3D 11 games running on Wine to be mapped to Vulkan rather than Wine's default OpenGL translation layer. With DXVK 0.60 there are more performance optimizations and other feature additions.

New features to DXVK 0.60 are support for 64-bit floating point instructions and improved context flush behavior for games utilizing queues incorrectly. There are also optimizations around Vulkan pipeline barriers and Vulkan descriptor sets, leading to higher GPU throughput and reducing CPU overhead, respectively.

DXVK 0.60 also has performance fixes for Frostpunk, some flickering geometry issue fixes for Final Fantasy XV, a synchronization issue fix with UAV rendering, and more.

With DXVK 0.60, this release will now only work with Wine 3.10 and newer and also requires the host's Vulkan driver to support VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor. Wine DXVK gamers should be in good shape with Mesa 18.1.2+ on the Radeon side and the NVIDIA 396 driver series for GeForce GPUs.

DXVK 0.60 is available for download via GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Better Wine Benchmarking This Summer For Windows Programs On Linux
Wine-Staging 3.10 Adds Better Tablet/Stylus Support, Runtime Vulkan Library Detection
Wine 3.10 Features Updated Vulkan, D3D12 Swapchain Support
Wine Vulkan Preps For v1.1 Support With Licensing Issues Resolved
Wine-Staging 3.9 Fixes D3D 10/11 Gaming Performance Regressions
Wine 3.9 Defaults To OpenGL Core Contexts For D3D, Plumbing For VKD3D
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%