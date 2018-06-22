DXVK 0.60 is now available as the newest feature release for this translation layer that allows Direct3D 11 games running on Wine to be mapped to Vulkan rather than Wine's default OpenGL translation layer. With DXVK 0.60 there are more performance optimizations and other feature additions.
New features to DXVK 0.60 are support for 64-bit floating point instructions and improved context flush behavior for games utilizing queues incorrectly. There are also optimizations around Vulkan pipeline barriers and Vulkan descriptor sets, leading to higher GPU throughput and reducing CPU overhead, respectively.
DXVK 0.60 also has performance fixes for Frostpunk, some flickering geometry issue fixes for Final Fantasy XV, a synchronization issue fix with UAV rendering, and more.
With DXVK 0.60, this release will now only work with Wine 3.10 and newer and also requires the host's Vulkan driver to support VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor. Wine DXVK gamers should be in good shape with Mesa 18.1.2+ on the Radeon side and the NVIDIA 396 driver series for GeForce GPUs.
DXVK 0.60 is available for download via GitHub.
