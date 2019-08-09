Stepping Towards Better VR Headset Support On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 12 August 2019 at 06:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND --
Sway and WLROOTS creator Drew DeVault on top of his several open-source projects has also been working on improving the VR infrastructure support on Wayland as part of contract work for Status.im. The secure communication company is looking to build a Wayland-driven VR workspace but for that the VR headset support on Wayland needs to be improved.

One of the areas DeVault has been focusing on improving/implementing has been around DRM leasing support on Wayland, similar to the DRM leasing work done by Keith Packard a few years back when initially plumbing better VR head-mounted display support on the X.Org side for Valve. Drew recently proposed a new Vulkan extension for acquiring a Wayland display, similar to the existing Xlib display extension.

Besides that Vulkan extension he's also been working on the appropriate DRM leasing protocol extension for Wayland, working on the driver-side support within Mesa, and also getting the Vulkan code running within the likes of WLROOTS and Sway. He also has plans for extending the support through to XWayland.

Those interested in learning more about the prospects for the eventual better VR headset support on Wayland can find out about Drew's current work on his blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wave Hello To WEV - Similar To X.Org's Xev For Event Viewing On Wayland
Sway 1.2-RC1 Released For The i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor
GNOME 3.34 Now Supports Starting XWayland On-Demand
Weston 7.0 Reaches Alpha With PipeWire, HDCP, EGL Partial Updates & Mores
Wayland's Weston Lands A Pipewire Plug-In As New Remote Desktop Streaming Option
Wayland's Weston 7.0 Compositor Aiming To Release Next Month
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Starts Publishing GPU Hardware Documentation To Help Open-Source Drivers
Summing Up The AMD EPYC 7742 2P Performance In One Graphic
Yes, Linux Does Bad In Low RAM / Memory Pressure Situations On The Desktop
CVE-2019-1125 "SWAPGS" Is The Newest Spectre Vulnerability
How Can AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 Series Be Even Better? Open-Source BIOS / Coreboot
Red Hat Joins The RISC-V Foundation