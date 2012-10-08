DAV1D v0.1 AV1 Video Decoder Released
Out today is DAV1D as the first official (v0.1) release of this leading open-source AV1 video decoder.

This release was decided since its quality is good enough for use, covers all AV1 specs and features, and is quite fast on desktop class hardware and improving for mobile SoCs.

The dav1d 0.1 release support all AV1 format features, 8/10/12-bit, and its performance easily beats other CPU-based decode options currently available.

More details on the v0.1 release via this blog post by VLC developer JB Kempf.
