Crunch Texture Compression Showing Off Promising Results For Unity
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 15 November 2017 at 10:01 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
The Crunch texture compression library developed by former Valve Linux/OpenGL engineer Rich Geldreich who cofounded the Binomial consulting firm is making much progress with showing off impressive compression capabilities for game engines.

Unity 3D, which formerly employed Geldreich post-Valve, is finding encouraging results for this texture compression library with the Unity 2017.3 game engine that's now in beta. Their updated Crunch library in Unity 2017.3 is compressing DXT textures up to 2.5x faster while having about a 10% better compression ratio. Additionally, the latest Crunch is now able to handle more texture formats as well, including for iOS and ANdroid with ETC textures.

A newer version of Crunch is also yielding compression times about five times better than the original Crunch. These are interesting improvements and Unity has detailed the compression size/time results as well as some quality comparisons via this interesting blog post written today by Unity's Alexander Suvorov.

The Crunch library continues to be hosted on GitHub but hasn't been updated there since January.
1 Comment

