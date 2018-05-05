Coreboot Picks Up Support For Two Open Compute Project Boards
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 5 May 2018 at 06:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Mainline Coreboot has merged support for two Facebook Open Compute Project (OCP) boards as the first being added under this umbrella.

The first two OCP boards now supported by mainline Coreboot thanks to Facebook are Monolake and wedge100s.

OCP's Monolake platform are up to four single-socket Xeon D-1500 micro-servers in a "Yosemite" v1 chassis.

Wedge100S meanwhile is a 100GbE top-of-rack switch making use of a Xeon D-1500 COM-Express module.

Both of these platforms are now supported by mainline Coreboot as of this morning in Git. They are housed here for those interested.

If you are interested in the Open Compute Project designs, they are available via their Wiki.
